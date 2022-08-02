Vernon man suspected drowning victim in Kamloops

A Vernon man is the suspected victim of a long-weekend drowning in Kamloops.

The man is believed to have drowned after being caught in the current of the Thompson River at McArthur Island.

Kamloops RCMP received the report at about 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 30.

Staff-Sgt. Kelly Butler said witnesses told police the man was swept away by the current and did not resurface.

“Civilians attempted to assist, but were unable to reach him and several boats in the area also responded, but were also unable to locate the male,” Butler said.

An extensive search was conducted by Kamloops Fire and Rescue and the RCMP.

Butler said the RCMP underwater recovery team will be attending to assist in further attempts to recover the missing male.

Butler said the victim is from out of town and she believes Vernon is his hometown. Several local residents have also informed The Morning Star that he was from Vernon.

The tragic incident occurred during a soccer tournament on McArthur Island.

– with files from Kamloops This Week

READ MORE: RCMP, Coroner investigating two sudden deaths in Greater Vernon

READ MORE: RCMP still searching for missing Vernon man

@VernonNews

newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

KamloopsVernonWater