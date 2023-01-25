Gas prices for regular fuel in Greater Vernon have jumped at least 10 cents as of Wednesday, Jan. 25. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)

Gas prices for regular fuel in Greater Vernon have jumped at least 10 cents as of Wednesday, Jan. 25. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)

Gas prices take 10-cent jump, plus in Vernon

Majority of outlets showing $1.59.9 price, some $1.75.9 as of Jan. 25

Gas prices in Greater Vernon have jumped by a dime and more at some pumps.

Three stations along 25th Avenue and Okanagan Landing Road show the price of regular gas at $159.9/litre as of 9 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25. Stations had been as low as $1.49.9 as late as Tuesday, Jan. 24.

Two Petro-Canada stations along 25th Avenue and 27th Street were showing the price of regular fuel as of 9 a.m. Wednesday at $1.75.9.

The website gasbuddy.com shows a vast majority of Greater Vernon outlets at either $1.58.9 or $1.59.9. It also shows prices in Armstrong and Enderby ranging from $1.48.9 to $1.59.9; $1.49.9 and $1.56.9 in Lumby.

READ MORE: ‘It’s not weak to speak:’ Vernon counsellor fights mental health stigma

READ MORE: Vernon Vipers look to vanquish Penticton Vees

@VernonNews
roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Gas pricesNorth Okanagan Regional DistrictVernon

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Delays on Highway 1 west of Salmon Arm due to vehicle removal
Next story
More falling, dangerous trees force closures at Vernon ski hill

Just Posted

Police in Vernon seized nearly 1.5 million contraband cigarettes after a traffic stop was conducted on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023. (RCMP photo)
Police seize 1.5 million illegal cigarettes after Vernon traffic stop

Crews clear fallen trees at SilverStar Mountain Resort. (Sheena On Piste photo)
More falling, dangerous trees force closures at Vernon ski hill

Gas prices for regular fuel in Greater Vernon have jumped at least 10 cents as of Wednesday, Jan. 25. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)
Gas prices take 10-cent jump, plus in Vernon

The Okanagan Symphony Youth Orchestra joins the OSO for the performance of Musical Giants February. (File photo)
Symphony shifts February Vernon show to local church