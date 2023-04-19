Gazebo to be flown into Coldstream park

A helicopter will be used to airlift materials up to the McKergow Meadows site

A portion of Middleton Way (circled) will be closed to through traffic from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, April 28, 2023, while a gazebo is installed with the help of a helicopter at McKergow Meadows in Coldstream. (District of Coldstream image)

Cold weather conditions have pushed back the installation of a new gazebo at McKergow Meadows in Coldstream.

The gazebo was originally going to be installed from April 17 to May 4, but in an update from the District of Coldstream on Tuesday, the district said the project will now begin on April 24 with an anticipated completion date of May 8.

During this period, a helicopter will be used to airlift steel beams and concrete up to the site.

Minor traffic distruptions are to be expected. On April 28, a portion of Middleton Way will be closed to through traffic from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. as shown on the above map in blue. Residents are advised to find alternative routes, though access to homes will not be blocked.

On May 4, the district says a brief traffic interruption may take place, such as a 30-minute closure or reduction to single lane traffic.

Drivers are asked to obey signage and on-site traffic control for the duration of the project.

