A portion of Middleton Way (circled) will be closed to through traffic from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, April 28, 2023, while a gazebo is installed with the help of a helicopter at McKergow Meadows in Coldstream. (District of Coldstream image)
Gazebo to be flown into Coldstream park
A helicopter will be used to airlift materials up to the McKergow Meadows site
Cold weather conditions have pushed back the installation of a new gazebo at McKergow Meadows in Coldstream.
Theproject will begin on April 24 with an anticipated completion date of May 8.
During this period, a helicopter will be used to airlift steel beams and concrete up to the site.
Minor traffic distruptions are to be expected. On April 28, a portion of Middleton Way will be closed to through traffic from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.Residents are advised to find alternative routes, though access to homes will not be blocked.
On May 4, the district says a brief traffic interruption may take place, such as a 30-minute closure or reduction to single lane traffic.
Drivers are asked to obey signage and on-site traffic control for the duration of the project.
Brendan Shykora
ConstructionNorth Okanagan Regional District
