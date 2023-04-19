A portion of Middleton Way (circled) will be closed to through traffic from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, April 28, 2023, while a gazebo is installed with the help of a helicopter at McKergow Meadows in Coldstream. (District of Coldstream image)

A portion of Middleton Way (circled) will be closed to through traffic from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, April 28, 2023, while a gazebo is installed with the help of a helicopter at McKergow Meadows in Coldstream. (District of Coldstream image)

Gazebo to be flown into Coldstream park

A helicopter will be used to airlift materials up to the McKergow Meadows site

Cold weather conditions have pushed back the installation of a new gazebo at McKergow Meadows in Coldstream.

The gazebo was originally going to be installed from April 17 to May 4, but in an update from the District of Coldstream on Tuesday, the district said the project will now begin on April 24 with an anticipated completion date of May 8.

During this period, a helicopter will be used to airlift steel beams and concrete up to the site.

Minor traffic distruptions are to be expected. On April 28, a portion of Middleton Way will be closed to through traffic from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. as shown on the above map in blue. Residents are advised to find alternative routes, though access to homes will not be blocked.

On May 4, the district says a brief traffic interruption may take place, such as a 30-minute closure or reduction to single lane traffic.

Drivers are asked to obey signage and on-site traffic control for the duration of the project.

READ MORE: Spring snow creates slick roads in Vernon

READ MORE: Coldstream kid shows ‘Titanic’ love for historic ship

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

ConstructionNorth Okanagan Regional District

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
PODCAST: Sean McCann is the ‘Shantyman’
Next story
B.C. old-growth protesters celebrate as contempt prosecution has ‘collapsed’

Just Posted

The 30 km/h reduced speed zone along George Elliot Secondary School in Lake Country has been extended. (District of Lake Country/Facebook)
Speed reduced zone extended in Lake Country

Vernon’s Noric House long-term care facility has 85 beds (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star).
UPDATE: Respiratory infection outbreaks at 2 Vernon facilities

A portion of Middleton Way (circled) will be closed to through traffic from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, April 28, 2023, while a gazebo is installed with the help of a helicopter at McKergow Meadows in Coldstream. (District of Coldstream image)
Gazebo to be flown into Coldstream park

Alexanne Lepage (left) and Angel Loseth (right) at the Bell Canada Swim Trials in Toronto earlier in April (Contributed).
Vernon swimmers making waves on national scene

Pop-up banner image