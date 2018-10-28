Firefighters wait in full aparatus to enter a side door from which smoke bellows to knock down a house fire at 7400 Pleasant Valley Road in Vernon Thursday, Oct. 25. (Parker Crook/Morning Star)

GoFundMe for Vernon family who lost house to fire surpasses goal

As of Sunday, Oct. 28, $2,250 has been raised for a the single mother of six children

After only two days of fundraising, a GoFundMe page, initiated for a Vernon family that lost their home in a fire Oct. 25, has surpassed its goal.

The page, which was started by a friend of the homeowner and single mother of six children, has raised $2,250 as of Sunday, Oct. 25. The original goal was $2,000.

“Unfortunately, she does not have contents insurance. She was told today by the fire department that whatever belongings weren’t destroyed by the flames, are extensively smoke damaged,” the page’s creator, Breanne Helgren, said. “Red Cross has given them what they can, but for only a couple of days. I’m hoping to raise some money for her so she has some comfort of knowing that she can buy things she needs for herself and wee ones.”

Related: Vernon house fire contained, family not at home

According to BX-Swan Lake fire chief Bill Wacey, the fire is believed to have sparked in the basement. During their preliminary investigation, Wacey said the blaze didn’t appear to be suspicious.

“When we arrived on the scene there was smoke coming from the eaves,” Wacey said. “We went in and found there was a working fire in the basement.”

A total of six units and 18 firefighters were dispatched to the scene Oct. 25.

Jim Edinger, a neighbour who called 911 after noticing the blaze, said the fire began at about 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 25.

“You couldn’t see the house, just a big cloud of light brown smoke,” Edinger said and added that he didn’t hear any noise when the fire began. “You could tell it was all burning.”

After noticing the fire and calling for the fire department’s aid, Edinger said he went to check on his neighbours.

“I went and pounded on the door, but there was no answer,” he said.

In an effort to help her friend, Helgren is asking for donations of extra clothes, toys, toiletries and other essential goods.

“Please help this momma. The loss she has experienced is unimaginable,” Helgren said. “Anything anyone can do to help is greatly appreciated.”

Firefighters run a hose through a house fire at 7400 Pleasant Valley Road in Vernon Thursday, Oct. 25. (Parker Crook/Morning Star)

BX-Swan Lake and Armstrong Fire Department firefighters prepare a hose to tackle a house fire at 7400 Pleasant Valley Road in Vernon Thursday, Oct. 25. (Parker Crook/Morning Star)

