Good Food Box program readies for return

Working with umbrella agency last piece to resurrect program terminated in early March

It won’t be resurrected before Easter.

But the Good Food Box program – terminated without notice March 5 – is close to being able to operate again, thanks to a substantial donation and an unnamed charitable agency.

“We’re in talks with an umbrella agency that would be able to help with the non-profit and charitable aspect of the program,” said Good Food Box volunteer Tara Bradley. “Things are looking good.”

Established in 2000, the Good Food Box program is a fruits-and-vegetables bulk-buying program that provides individuals with a monthly box of produce at a lower cost than purchasing it at a chain grocery store.

Run by the Food Action Society of North Okanagan, the decision was made by the society’s board on March 5 to terminate the program due to a steady decline in participants and orders.

The decision affected one employee of the program, and caught volunteers and users off-guard as they said no notice was given before the decision to terminate was made.

Bradley said there are currently between 280 and 400 Good Food Box users throughout the program, which operates in Vernon, Armstrong, Lumby, Cherryville, Falkland and Westside Road.

“We need 500 to make the program sustainable,” said Bradley.

Box pickups were held on the third Thursday of each month. No boxes were produced for March, and those who had pre-ordered were offered refunds.

“We’re really hoping we can get the program up and running for April, but starting in May seems more likely,” said Bradley.

Spallumcheen’s Hytec – a Kohler company has come through with a substantial donation for the program, with a company spokesperson saying “it was the right thing to do.”

Boxes are $17.

Information on the program and payment locations can be found at goodfoodbox.net as well as on Facebook at The Good Food Box – Vernon/Westside, Armstrong, Lumby



