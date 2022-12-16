Grad rates soar for Vernon students, including Indigenous and diverse

There were 115 Kalamalka Secondary graduates who celebrated at the Vernon Recreation Centre auditorium in 2022. (SD 22 photo)

More students are walking across the graduation stage in the Vernon School District.

The Ministry of Education and Child Care and School District 22 follow six-year completion rates, which track how many students graduate within six years of beginning Grade 8.

“Results are usually delayed a few months so we are delighted to announce that coming out of COVID in spring of 2022, we were able to ensure a significant increase in students completing Grade 12. Thank you to all our staff for helping them succeed and for celebrating with ‘live’ graduations again following the pandemic,” said Superintendent Christine Perkins.

Graduation rates improved across the board in the local district with the following breakdown:

• B.C. residents: 87 per cent up from 82.3 per cent last year. Typical range across the province is 83-93 per cent.

• Indigenous students: 71 per cent up from 64.3 per cent last year. Typical range across B.C. is 67-83 per cent.

• Diverse needs: 66 per cent up from 58.8 per cent last year. Typical range across B.C. is 67-81 per cent.

• All students: 86 per cent up from 80.4 per cent vs. provincial average of 86 per cent last year. Typical range

across B.C. is 79-90 per cent.

“During the 2022-2023 school year, we are continuing with academic reviews of Grade 10-12 students at all our high schools, a process which we began last year. We have also implemented targeted programming for Indigenous and diverse needs students; increased middle and early learning interventions; and are focusing on providing equitable learning experiences for all our students. All grad program students (Grades 10-12) now have a three-year grad plan,” said Perkins.

“We want all our students to be successful, and for most students that will mean a Dogwood certificate. For a few others, we will work with them and their families individually to achieve success.”

