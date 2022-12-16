There were 115 Kalamalka Secondary graduates who celebrated at the Vernon Recreation Centre auditorium in 2022. (SD 22 photo)

There were 115 Kalamalka Secondary graduates who celebrated at the Vernon Recreation Centre auditorium in 2022. (SD 22 photo)

Grad rates soar for Vernon students, including Indigenous and diverse

School District sees significant improvement to rates following pandemic

More students are walking across the graduation stage in the Vernon School District.

The Ministry of Education and Child Care and School District 22 follow six-year completion rates, which track how many students graduate within six years of beginning Grade 8.

“Results are usually delayed a few months so we are delighted to announce that coming out of COVID in spring of 2022, we were able to ensure a significant increase in students completing Grade 12. Thank you to all our staff for helping them succeed and for celebrating with ‘live’ graduations again following the pandemic,” said Superintendent Christine Perkins.

Graduation rates improved across the board in the local district with the following breakdown:

• B.C. residents: 87 per cent up from 82.3 per cent last year. Typical range across the province is 83-93 per cent.

• Indigenous students: 71 per cent up from 64.3 per cent last year. Typical range across B.C. is 67-83 per cent.

• Diverse needs: 66 per cent up from 58.8 per cent last year. Typical range across B.C. is 67-81 per cent.

• All students: 86 per cent up from 80.4 per cent vs. provincial average of 86 per cent last year. Typical range

across B.C. is 79-90 per cent.

“During the 2022-2023 school year, we are continuing with academic reviews of Grade 10-12 students at all our high schools, a process which we began last year. We have also implemented targeted programming for Indigenous and diverse needs students; increased middle and early learning interventions; and are focusing on providing equitable learning experiences for all our students. All grad program students (Grades 10-12) now have a three-year grad plan,” said Perkins.

“We want all our students to be successful, and for most students that will mean a Dogwood certificate. For a few others, we will work with them and their families individually to achieve success.”

READ MORE: Falkland drivers ticketed by students and North Okanagan RCMP

READ MORE: Vernon national team pro hosts girls-only basketball camp

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

SchoolsVernon

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
B.C. opium seizure largest in Canada Border Service Agency’s history
Next story
Progress on Indigenous reconciliation calls to action going at ‘glacial pace’: report

Just Posted

The North Okanagan Hospice Society offers a workshop in May in Vernon, Armstrong and Lumby designed to start a conversation about what matters most if life were short. (Photo submitted)
COVID-19 outbreak at Vernon’s hospice house

There were 115 Kalamalka Secondary graduates who celebrated at the Vernon Recreation Centre auditorium in 2022. (SD 22 photo)
Grad rates soar for Vernon students, including Indigenous and diverse

RCMP teamed up with Falkland students for a speed check on Highway 97 Dec. 12, 2022. (Vernon North Okanagan RCMP photo)
Falkland drivers ticketed by students and North Okanagan RCMP

The Vernon Vipers U11 Development C team won the bronze medal at the 14-team Rumble in the Rockies minor hockey tournament in Canmore, Alta. The team includes (back row, from left): SJ Vallier, Carter McEachnie, Fisher Pile, Easton de Groot, Nile Lavallee, Dexon McKenzie, Aaron Zubrod, Christian Melanson, Tomas Lactin-Wilson. Middle row (from left): Kaho Jordan, Mason Shepherd, Tucker Sherriff, Blake Vandenbrand, Mason McGlame, Zach Stitzenberger. Front row (from left): Parker Booth, Carter Ouellette. Coaches (not pictured): Casey Sherriff (Head coach), Trevor McEachnie (assistant coach), Chad de Groot (assistant coach), Barry Chanasyk (assistant coach), Grant Wilson (safety) (Photo contributed)
Vernon Vipers fight to bronze at Canmore Rumble

Pop-up banner image