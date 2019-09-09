Grannies ready to clean dirty Vernon cars for a cause

Grannies a Gogo car wash to be held this weekend in support of South Africa

This Saturday’s forecast includes a chance of bubbles, as some grannies are readying to host a car wash.

These grannies, sponsored by Watkin Motors, will shine up your vehicle for only $15 with all proceeds going toward the South African Gogos, which means grandmothers in Zulu, who work to care for their AIDS-orphaned grandkids.

These energetic women will hand wash cars and even offer vacuuming, plus they will have tables with baked goods, preserves and handicrafts for sale. The grannies will also host a treasure trunk sale so customers can peruse through some items as their cars are being cleaned.

“The Grannies a Gogo are looking for dirty cars to support disadvantaged African gogos to come clean,” Susan Fenner said in an email.

The fundraising event takes place on Sept. 14 between 10-2 p.m. at the Autoplex behind Watkin Motors on 29th Street.

