Greater Vernon Chamber busy during Chamber Week

Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Dione Chambers.

Chamber Week kicks off Monday, Feb. 18, and there’s a full schedule for the Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce.

On Tuesday, the Chamber will review the details of the provincial budget, which is being tabled that afternoon in the Legislature in Victoria.

“We will be looking to see if the government’s second budget allows businesses to not only survive but thrive in B.C. as a healthy and vibrant economy is good for everyone,” said Dione Chambers, Chamber general manager.

Also on Tuesday, the Chamber’s monthly Business After 5 will be at Tailored Living from 5 to 7 p.m. It is an opportunity for Chamber members and non-members to network. To register, go to vernonchamber.ca or call 250-545-0771.

The Chamber is also committed to creating open communications with local government, and as part of that goal, the Chamber will make a presentation to the Regional District of North Okanagan board Wednesday at 4 p.m.

“Chamber Week is a great opportunity to bring the RDNO board up to date on our activities and how we want to work with all local jurisdictions to ensure that business and the community prosper,” said Chambers.

Also on Wednesday, the Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce will be focused on a national day of action in support of Canada’s resource sector.

“We all know that many North Okanagan families rely on the resource sector, whether it is here in B.C. or another province, and it is time Ottawa took immediate action to ensure product gets to market,” said Chambers.

“Our elected officials must understand that our resource sectors are among the most environmentally friendly in the world as well as among the most innovative.”

Chamber Week is also an opportunity for the 135 chambers across the province to make their members and the general public aware of the important steps they take to support communities and businesses.

Among its activities over the past year, the Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce has:

• Lobbied against the cumulative effects of new taxes on businesses such as the Employer Health Tax.

• Advocated for the safety of customers and staff at downtown businesses from unacceptable and criminal behaviour

• Urged the federal and provincial government to level the playing field for distilleries so they can expand

“Our Chamber is committed to being a strong and progressive voice for business and for our region as a whole. We live here and we work here, and we want our home to be the best it can be,” said Chambers.

