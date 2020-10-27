Greater Vernon Chamber reacts to provincial election

Chamber president congratulates NDP, lists the issues the chamber will advocate for

NDP Leader John Horgan elbow bumps NDP candidate Coquitlam-Burke Mountain candidate Fin Donnelly following a seniors round table in Coquitlam, B.C., Tuesday, October 20, 2020. The British Columbia provincial election will be on Oct. 24. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

The Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce has a list of issues it plans to advocate for as a new provincial government forms.

John Horgan and the BC NDP secured a majority government Saturday, though final election results won’t be known until mail-in ballots are counted two weeks from now.

Chamber president Krystin Kempton congratulated Horgan and the NDP for making new in-roads on the electoral map while flagging some of the issues the chamber will champion on behalf of the community and its members.

“We are eager to work with the government on matters that are extremely important to our members – both business owners and non-profits – particularly as we continue to navigate the impacts of the global pandemic,” Kempton said.

“Specifically, we want to ensure the chamber’s voice is heard as recovery proceeds because the success of business benefits the entire community.”

The issues the chamber will push for include:

Balanced regulations that allow businesses to operate while maintaining public health

Supporting the tourism, airport and aviation sectors

Access to domestic and international workers for agricultural producers and processors

Reduced regulatory burden on businesses, including the Employers Health Tax

Increased mental health and substance abuse services in local communities

Strengthening of the forest sector

Continued focus on affordable, accessible child care

“Premier-elect Horgan has indicated a desire to have an inclusive Legislature where diverse views are encouraged, and we would hope that would also include a willingness to work directly with business organizations, specific industries and civic leaders. Together, we can build a stronger province,” said Kempton.

Vernon-Monashee is among the constituencies without a clear election winner, given the extremely thin margin between the BC Liberals and BC NDP vote counts, and mail-in ballots still to be counted.

“We want to thank the candidates who let their names stand in Vernon-Monashee as they made the democratic process possible. We also appreciate the respectful manner in which the candidates addressed issues of importance to our community and province,” said Kempton.

Brendan Shykora

