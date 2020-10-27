NDP Leader John Horgan elbow bumps NDP candidate Coquitlam-Burke Mountain candidate Fin Donnelly following a seniors round table in Coquitlam, B.C., Tuesday, October 20, 2020. The British Columbia provincial election will be on Oct. 24. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

NDP Leader John Horgan elbow bumps NDP candidate Coquitlam-Burke Mountain candidate Fin Donnelly following a seniors round table in Coquitlam, B.C., Tuesday, October 20, 2020. The British Columbia provincial election will be on Oct. 24. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Greater Vernon Chamber reacts to provincial election

Chamber president congratulates NDP, lists the issues the chamber will advocate for

The Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce has a list of issues it plans to advocate for as a new provincial government forms.

John Horgan and the BC NDP secured a majority government Saturday, though final election results won’t be known until mail-in ballots are counted two weeks from now.

Chamber president Krystin Kempton congratulated Horgan and the NDP for making new in-roads on the electoral map while flagging some of the issues the chamber will champion on behalf of the community and its members.

“We are eager to work with the government on matters that are extremely important to our members – both business owners and non-profits – particularly as we continue to navigate the impacts of the global pandemic,” Kempton said.

“Specifically, we want to ensure the chamber’s voice is heard as recovery proceeds because the success of business benefits the entire community.”

The issues the chamber will push for include:

  • Balanced regulations that allow businesses to operate while maintaining public health
  • Supporting the tourism, airport and aviation sectors
  • Access to domestic and international workers for agricultural producers and processors
  • Reduced regulatory burden on businesses, including the Employers Health Tax
  • Increased mental health and substance abuse services in local communities
  • Strengthening of the forest sector
  • Continued focus on affordable, accessible child care

“Premier-elect Horgan has indicated a desire to have an inclusive Legislature where diverse views are encouraged, and we would hope that would also include a willingness to work directly with business organizations, specific industries and civic leaders. Together, we can build a stronger province,” said Kempton.

Vernon-Monashee is among the constituencies without a clear election winner, given the extremely thin margin between the BC Liberals and BC NDP vote counts, and mail-in ballots still to be counted.

“We want to thank the candidates who let their names stand in Vernon-Monashee as they made the democratic process possible. We also appreciate the respectful manner in which the candidates addressed issues of importance to our community and province,” said Kempton.

READ MORE: Horgan’s B.C. majority came with historically low voter turnout

READ MORE: Greater Vernon businesses honoured for excellence

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

Election 2020

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. records 217 more COVID-19 cases, mask use urged
Next story
Child’s body cold, no pulse: Off-duty cop testifies in Langley mother’s murder trial

Just Posted

Dr. Steve Piper, owner of Monashee Health Collective, is leading an applied research project to develop an app that will help health professionals connect with patients in real time. (Contributed).
Okanagan researchers developing app to connect patients with practitioners virtually

The prototype holistic wellness app will be tested and launched over the next six months

Two have been taken to hospital following a vehicle crash north of Vernon on Highway 97 Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)
Crash north of Vernon causing Highway 97 traffic delays

Emergency crews respond to two-vehicle incident near Swan Lake; occupants taken to hospital

NDP Leader John Horgan elbow bumps NDP candidate Coquitlam-Burke Mountain candidate Fin Donnelly following a seniors round table in Coquitlam, B.C., Tuesday, October 20, 2020. The British Columbia provincial election will be on Oct. 24. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Greater Vernon Chamber reacts to provincial election

Chamber president congratulates NDP, lists the issues the chamber will advocate for

There has been COVID-19 exposures at two elementary schools in District 42. (Image courtesy CDC)
Interior Health reports 24 additional COVID-19 cases

This includes three school exposures in Kelowna

Ashton Hickson, firefighter with the BX-Swan Lake Fire Rescue, will be on scene Oct. 31, 2020, at one of two locations collecting donations for Muscular Dystrophy Canada. (RDNO contributed)
Fill your boots for Muscular Dystrophy: North Okanagan firefighters

BX-Swan Lake fire department hosting boot drive to boost funds for charity

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry arrives for briefing on the COVID-19 situation, B.C. legislature, Oct. 26, 2020 (B.C. government)
B.C. records 217 more COVID-19 cases, mask use urged

Infection spike continues, 21 senior facilities affected

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Seven-year-old Aaliyah Rosa was found dead in an apartment in Langley in July. (Langley Advance Times files)
Child’s body cold, no pulse: Off-duty cop testifies in Langley mother’s murder trial

The seven-year-old girl’s mother faces a first-degree murder charge

(Submitted)
Penticton apartment fire claims two lives

An apartment on Elm Avenue went up in flames Tuesday morning

A Summerland woman has set up an online fundraiser to provide backpacks to those being released from correctional facilities.(ca.gofundme.com)
Summerland woman raising money for backpack program

Backpacks will be distributed to those being released from correctional facilities

École de l’Anse-au-sable. (Google Maps)
15 cases of COVID-19 tied to Kelowna Francophone school outbreak

Three other schools in Kelowna are also dealing with potential exposure events

People march during a climate strike in Montreal, Friday, Sept. 27, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
Judge rejects 15 youths’ climate change lawsuit against Canadian government

Justice Michael Manson has granted the government’s motion to strike the plaintiffs’ claim

A four-vehicle accident on the Bruhn Bridge in Sicamous destroyed two cars and a section of bridge guardrail but remarkably injured no one. (Sicamous RCMP Image)
Sicamous’ Bruhn Bridge site of two collisions

Although a total of five vehicles were involved, no one was injured

Steven Gardner in an Instagram selfie that contributed to his arrest.
Receipt plus Instagram selfie leads to arrest of Kamloops man

Steven Gardner is facing three firearms charges

Most Read