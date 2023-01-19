Grindrod water precautionary boil notice rescinded

The precautionary Boil Water Notice issued Jan. 13 to customers supplied by the Grindrod Water Utility has been rescinded as of Thursday, Jan. 19, as per the Regional District of North Okanagan and Interior Health.
All bacterial testing results and disinfection levels are within normal drinking water standards in the distribution system.
Updates will be posted to www.rdno.ca/news (filter by Water Notices) and the RDNO’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/RDNorthOkanagan. You can also subscribe to receive email updates at www.rdno.ca/subscribe.
If you have any questions, please contact the RDNO Utilities Department at 250-550-3700.
