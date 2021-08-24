Ground to break on 210 new child care spaces in Vernon

An 86-space child care facility will be built on Cummins Road, across from the existing Lakers Clubhouse. (City of Vernon map) An 86-space child care facility will be built on Cummins Road, across from the existing Lakers Clubhouse. (City of Vernon illustration) A 124-space child care facility will be built near the Vernon Recreation Complex, on 35th Avenue. (City of Vernon illustration) A 124-space child care facility will be built near the Vernon Recreation Complex, on 35th Avenue. (City of Vernon illustration) A 124-space child care facility will be built near the Vernon Recreation Complex, on 35th Avenue. (City of Vernon map)

Two new facilities are in the works to ease the child care demand in town.

The City of Vernon is hoping to break ground by the end of October 2021 on the Lakers Child Care Facility and the Recreation Complex Child Care Facility projects.

“The project’s timeline is on track for both facilities to be open for child care in September 2022,” community recreation manager Shane Wright said in an August 2021 report.

The 124-space recreation complex site will be located in the south parking lot next to the existing Vernon Winter Carnival office, on 35th Avenue.

The one-storey building is intended to have the capacity for 100 children aged 30 months to school age and 24 children under 36 months.

The one-storey Lakers child care centre will be located at 7000 Cummins Road.

It will be intended for 50 kids aged 30 months to school age and 36 children under 36 months.

The two facilities will be operated by the Okanagan Boys and Girls Club, but no official names have been chosen yet.

“We have to come up something creative and maybe even get some kids behind that to help name the facility,” Wright said.

