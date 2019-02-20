Tax hikes a ‘growing financial burden’ on businesses: Vernon Chamber

Small and medium-sized enterprises are facing large cost increases, the Chamber says on 2019 budget

The Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce welcomes the provincial budget’s focus on affordability for average British Columbians, but say there’s a concern about the “growing financial burden” facing business.

Small and medium-sized enterprises are facing $5 billion in cumulative cost increases over the next three years.

“The layers of tax eat into the bottom line and increasingly make it challenging for businesses in the North Okanagan and across the province to be competitive,” said Dione Chambers, Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce general manager.

“At the same time that the government is trying to make life affordable for individuals and families through housing and child care, affordability is a real issue for businesses who provide employment opportunities for individuals in our community.”

Since the Budget 2017 update, the corporate tax rate has gone from 11 to 12 per cent while the carbon tax is climbing by another $5 per tonne in April, on its way to $50 per tonne by 2021. The first full year of the Employers Health Tax will see $1.9 billion raised in 2019/20 at the same time that MSP premiums are still collected over this fiscal year, creating a double-dip scenario for business.

Related: B.C. Budget – Surplus $374 million after bailouts of BC Hydro, ICBC

Related: Eight things you need to know about the 2019 B.C. budget

The B.C. Chamber of Commerce’s recent 2018/19 Collective Perspective Report indicated that 80 per cent of B.C. businesses feel the cost of doing business in the province has worsened in the last year, and one in two owner-operators report their confidence in B.C.’s economy has declined in the last 12 months.

“The provincial government is keying in on many of the right issues regarding housing and childcare—but we need to remember it’s a thriving business community that funds these investments— and domestically, our businesses are facing increasing cost pressures. We need to ask ourselves, are these investments sustainable in an increasingly uncertain global economy?” said Val Litwin, B.C. Chamber president and CEO.

Among the business-friendly components of the budget are $3 million over three years for the Industry Training Authority to increase hands-on support for apprentices and employers and $3 million to Destination BC to support marketing to global markets. The government has also made the B.C. Mining Flow-Through Share Tax Credit and the Mining Exploration Tax credit permanent.

Related: Greater Vernon Chamber busy during chamber week

“We appreciate the steps taken by the provincial government to assist business, but more needs to be done. There needs to be a concentrated effort on reducing the overall financial burden on businesses so they can thrive, not only benefitting their communities but the entire province,” said Chambers.

@VernonNews
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
‘Airing’ needed on SNC-Lavalin affair: Trudeau
Next story
Elk herd crossing Highway 97A in search of food

Just Posted

Police seize bottles of grapefruit vodka from wanted man’s snow-pants

A man was arrested in a Save On Foods parking lot in… Continue reading

Vernon needle clean-up program starts in spring

Folks on Spokes will take calls on discarded needles and come and take them away safely

Tax hikes a ‘growing financial burden’ on businesses: Vernon Chamber

Small and medium-sized enterprises are facing large cost increases, the Chamber says on 2019 budget

World of Prayer Day returns, celebrates 97 years

Vernonites can celebrate the day by attending a service at 2 p.m. at All Saints Anglican Church.

Summerland Steam to face North Okanagan Knights on Friday

Junior B game is last home ice action for Summerland team

Eric Carle’s Hungry Caterpillar crawls to Vernon

No shushing for this kids show

A Mother’s Wish: Ryan Shtuka’s mother wants her son to be ‘forever known’

‍‍‍‍‍“Let me tell you a story …. it all began with a boy named Ryan”

Tonight’s sporting event costs more than the Super Bowl, and Obama is going

Tickets are going for more than $4,000 to watch the Duke - North Carolina basketball game

West Kelowna family builds 9-foot tall snowman

A family in Glenrosa is making the most out of the snow

Elk herd crossing Highway 97A in search of food

Snow at higher elevations forces herd to move into valleys

CRTC report finds ‘misleading, aggressive’ sales tactics used by telecom industry

Report recommends measures to make a fairer situation for consumers

Guilty plea from one woman accused of stealing from Central Okanagan Hospice Association

A woman accused of bilking the hospice association of thousands of dollars made a court appearance.

Trudeau takes personal hit amid SNC-Lavalin controversy: poll

Overall, 41 per cent of respondents believed the prime minister had done something wrong in the affair

B.C. photographer captures otters on ice

A Langley photographer was at the right place at the right time on the Fraser River

Most Read