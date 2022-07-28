Gun seized, Lumby man arrested following Cherryville assault

An emergency response team was called to Lumby for the arrest of an armed man after an alleged assault.
RCMP responded to a reported assault around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 27 on Sugar Lake Road in Cherryville.
Shortly before midnight police located the suspect at a residence on Mabel Lake Road, but took extra precaution in the arrest.
“During their attempts to make contact with the suspect, officers at the scene observed a firearm and ammunition inside the home in close proximity to the man,” said Const. Chris Terleski, Vernon North Okanagan RCMP media relations officer. “Given the heightened risk, officers established a perimeter around the house and members of the RCMP Southeast District Emergency Response Team were deployed to assist. Contact was made with the suspect and shortly after 3 a.m., the man exited the house willingly and was arrested without further incident.”
Subsequent to the arrest, police seized a firearm and ammunition from the home.
The suspect, a 43-year old Lumby man remains in police custody pending an initial court appearance today and the incident remains under investigation.
