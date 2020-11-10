Have you seen this missing Vernon woman?

Vernon RCMP is seeking the public’s assistance in finding a missing Vernon woman.
Robin Ann Gunderson, 39, was last seen on Nov. 9 around 12:45 p.m.
She is described as a 5-foot-3, 120-pound Caucasian woman with short pink hair and brown eyes.
Police said she was last seen wearing a tan shirt and tan pants.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Gunderson is urged to contact the Vernon detachment 250-545-7171 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
