Have you seen this missing Vernon woman?

Vernon police asking public for help locating missing 39-year-old

Vernon RCMP is seeking the public’s assistance in finding a missing Vernon woman.

Robin Ann Gunderson, 39, was last seen on Nov. 9 around 12:45 p.m.

She is described as a 5-foot-3, 120-pound Caucasian woman with short pink hair and brown eyes.

Police said she was last seen wearing a tan shirt and tan pants.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Gunderson is urged to contact the Vernon detachment 250-545-7171 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

