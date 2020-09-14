‘Come out with your hands up,’ Vernon RCMP heard shouting

Several unmarked, marked police vehicles, officers present in Okanagan Avenue apartment complex

A heavy police presence is visible at a Vernon apartment complex on Okanagan Avenue Monday, Sept. 14, 2020. (Roger Knox - Vernon Morning Star)

A heavy police presence has descended on a Vernon apartment complex on Okanagan Avenue Monday evening.

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP and officers clad in camouflage are surrounding a unit at the Regency Gardens off 36th Street Sept. 14.

Police were heard shouting, “Come out with your hands up,” and “You’re under arrest,” at around 5:48 p.m.

An estimated 12-15 unmarked and marked vehicle are on scene and around the neighbourhood and between 20-25 officers.

Several area residents are outside watching the action unfold.

Little information is available at this time.

The Morning Star has reached out to police for more information.

More information to come.

