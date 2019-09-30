Helicopter lands in busy Vernon park

Vernon Search and Rescue manager Trevor Honigman said events like the Emergency Services Showcase shows the public how accessible emergency responders are and how well trained they are. (Trevor Honigman) The Vernon Search and Rescue team showed people the ins-and-outs of a heli-rescue on Sept. 27, 2019. (Contributed) A helicopter landed in the middle of Polson Park on Sept. 27, 2019, but no need to worry, it was all for show and education. (Contributed) A helicopter landed in the middle of Polson Park on Sept. 27, 2019, but no need to worry, it was all for show and education. (Contributed) BC Ambulance Services, RCMP and VSAR were on site at Polson Park on Sept. 27, 2019, for the Emergency Services Showcase. (RCMP) Demonstrations of the K9 Unit, radio communications, swift-rope work and heli-rescues were displayed at the Emergency Services Showcase in Polson Park on Sept. 27, 2019. (RCMP)

Hundreds stood by watching the flashing lights and listening to the sirens, but this time the emergency was education and accessibility.

The Emergency Services Showcase on Sept. 27 was a huge success, Vernon Search and Rescue (VSAR) manager Trevor Honigman said.

Young children, parents, seniors and students came out to Polson Park in droves to take a peek behind the emergency responders’ curtain. Honigman said people could check out fire trucks, ambulances, squad cars and rescue vehicles and learn more about the ins-and-outs of the industry.

“We were really showing them how approachable emergency services members are,” he said.

Events like this, he said, make people more aware of the work and training these individuals put in to be trained and go to work each day.

“It teaches people how safe they are and how well trained they are are and that it’s a viable career,” Honigman said. “It’s really a job where someone can set their sights on for the future.”

Plus there’s helicopters.

Honigman said the children got a kick out of the helicopter as it hovered low above the central park, blowing their hats off.

The VSAR helicopter landed and people were able to get an up-close look. VSAR even offered a demonstration to show how helicopters are used in rescue missions.

“The helicopter came and hovered and picked up a subject,” he said. “Specialists came down the cable and picked up a guy and took our team away, all in front of the crowd.”

VSAR also provided a some communication and radio tutorials out of the command unit, gave rides on the ultimate terrain vehicle and taught kids how to throw a rope for swift-rope rescues.

“This is very valuable,” he said. “Especially for school-aged kids.”

“It’s a nice way to see it.”

