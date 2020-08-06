Here are Vernon’s top 10 worst intersections for crashes

According to data from ICBC, there were 3,452 reported vehicle crashes in 2019. (ICBC photo)

There were a total of 3,452 reported vehicle crashes in Vernon last year, putting the city into the No. 22 spot in the province, well behind Kelowna (No. 7), Kamloops (No. 12) and first-place Vancouver.

With that in mind, here’s a look at the 10 most crash-riddled intersections in the city, according to ICBC.

Two intersections rank at the top of the list with 28 crashes apiece, according to data collected up to April 4, 2020: down the hill from the Vernon Jubilee Hospital at 25th Avenue and 32nd Street, and in front of the Riviera Village Green Hotel complex at 27th Street and 48th Avenue.

The intersection at 32nd Street and 43rd Avenue wasn’t far behind. Next to MacDonald Park, the location saw 25 crashes in 2019.

There were 21 recorded crashes at 27th Street where 58th Avenue turns into Anderson Way, while 20 crashes were recorded where 27th Street meets 43rd Avenue.

The intersection near the Vernon Health Services building at 15th Street, Highway 6 and Middleton Way saw 16 collisions — the same number as Highway 97 and Stickle Road at the north end of Swan Lake.

Highway 6 and Kalamalka Lake Road saw 14 crashes, and two intersections round out the top 10 with 13 each: 29th Street and 48th Avenue, and 30th Avenue and 32nd Street.

Trends can be noticed when looking at data from the past five years.

The three most crash-heavy intersections in 2019 also top the list over the period of 2015 to 2019, with 202 crashes at 25th Avenue and 32nd Street, 183 crashes at 27th Street and 48th Avenue and 174 at 32nd Street and 43rd Avenue.

ICBC data differentiates between crashes that involved injury or fatality (casualty) and those that involved material damage only. The intersection at 27th Street and 48th Avenue not only had the most crashes overall in 2019, but also the most crashes with casualties at 17 incidents.

Brendan Shykora

ICBC