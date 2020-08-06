According to data from ICBC, there were 3,452 reported vehicle crashes in 2019. (ICBC photo)

Here are Vernon’s top 10 worst intersections for crashes

Two intersections top the list with 28 crashes apiece

There were a total of 3,452 reported vehicle crashes in Vernon last year, putting the city into the No. 22 spot in the province, well behind Kelowna (No. 7), Kamloops (No. 12) and first-place Vancouver.

With that in mind, here’s a look at the 10 most crash-riddled intersections in the city, according to ICBC.

Two intersections rank at the top of the list with 28 crashes apiece, according to data collected up to April 4, 2020: down the hill from the Vernon Jubilee Hospital at 25th Avenue and 32nd Street, and in front of the Riviera Village Green Hotel complex at 27th Street and 48th Avenue.

The intersection at 32nd Street and 43rd Avenue wasn’t far behind. Next to MacDonald Park, the location saw 25 crashes in 2019.

There were 21 recorded crashes at 27th Street where 58th Avenue turns into Anderson Way, while 20 crashes were recorded where 27th Street meets 43rd Avenue.

The intersection near the Vernon Health Services building at 15th Street, Highway 6 and Middleton Way saw 16 collisions — the same number as Highway 97 and Stickle Road at the north end of Swan Lake.

Highway 6 and Kalamalka Lake Road saw 14 crashes, and two intersections round out the top 10 with 13 each: 29th Street and 48th Avenue, and 30th Avenue and 32nd Street.

Trends can be noticed when looking at data from the past five years. 

The three most crash-heavy intersections in 2019 also top the list over the period of 2015 to 2019, with 202 crashes at 25th Avenue and 32nd Street, 183 crashes at 27th Street and 48th Avenue and 174 at 32nd Street and 43rd Avenue.

ICBC data differentiates between crashes that involved injury or fatality (casualty) and those that involved material damage only. The intersection at 27th Street and 48th Avenue not only had the most crashes overall in 2019, but also the most crashes with casualties at 17 incidents.

READ MORE: First degree murder charges for North Okanagan woman

READ MORE: Body of 21-year-old man found in Okanagan Lake

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

ICBC

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Businesses, non-profits can apply for electric vehicle rebates in B.C.
Next story
Passengers escape unharmed from destructive houseboat fire in Shuswap

Just Posted

Here are Vernon’s top 10 worst intersections for crashes

Two intersections top the list with 28 crashes apiece

Vernon veteran reaches 101 amid COVID-19 pandemic

Birthday celebration through the window at care home

Water draws Vernon artists together for exhibit

Gallery Vertigo open house Saturday for Spirit of Water

Hunting cabins were built west of Summerland

Area around Darke Lake was once known as the Piggeries

Lake Country Food Bank camera stolen

Silver Ford crew cab seen taking equipment from social service agency

B.C. reports 47 new cases, no deaths due to COVID-19

Province has 351 active cases

Mitchell’s Musings: Hockey’s comeback begins in earnest in August

Sports is back. Well, at least sports in a bubble is back.… Continue reading

VIDEO: B.C. conservation officers free not-so-wily coyote with head stuck in jar

Poor pup was found with a glass jar stuck on its head in Maple Ridge

‘Do our lives count for less?’: COVID-19 exposes cracks in disability aid

In July, Parliament approved a $600 payment for people with disabilities facing additional expenses during COVID-19

Agreement between province, BC Hydro, First Nation, ends legal fight over Site C

B.C. will work to improve land management and restore traditional place names in areas of cultural significance

Father recounts narrow escape from Shuswap houseboat fire

Saskatchewan group overwhelmed by kindness of Sicamous, Salmon Arm communities

B.C. doctors, dentists call on province for mandatory mask rule

Open letter says masks should be worn in indoor public spaces, public transportation or in crowds

Merritt man arrested after allegedly touching children inappropriately

Skylar Mcleod, 24, is facing six charges, including one for sexual interference

Dwindling B.C. bamboo supply leaves Calgary Zoo biologists worried about pandas

Zoo has been trying to send pandas back to China since May

Most Read