Highway 97 disruptions in Vernon

Routine maintenance will see single lane traffic on portions of highway

Routine road work may slow traffic along Highway 97 in Vernon this week as traffic will be reduced to one lane.

Single lane traffic between 15th and 48th avenues will be in effect along Hwy. 97, as City of Vernon crews conduct routine storm catch basin cleaning.

The highway will be affected between Tuesday, Nov. 26, and Friday, Nov. 29, between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.

The city extends is apologies for any inconvenience and gratitude to motorists for their cooperation.

