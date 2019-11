A stretch of Highway 97 was closed around 7 a.m. Saturday due to downed power lines

Highway 97 has been reopened after it was closed in both directions west of Falkland Saturday morning.

According to DriveBC, the highway was closed due to downed power lines between Chase-Falkland Road and Paxton Valley Road. No detour was available.

The 26.7-kilometre stretch of highway was closed at approximately 7 a.m. and reopened a little over an hour later.

Brendan Shykora