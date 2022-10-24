Maxwell Johnson and his granddaughter Tori-Anne Tweedie look on during the uplifting ceremony for Johnson and his family at the Big House in Bella Bella, B.C., on Monday, October 24, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

Maxwell Johnson and his granddaughter Tori-Anne Tweedie look on during the uplifting ceremony for Johnson and his family at the Big House in Bella Bella, B.C., on Monday, October 24, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

‘It’s not enough’: Heiltsuk Nation bemoans police officers’ decision not to attend apology ceremony

Vancouver constables wrongfully arrested Heiltsuk man, granddaughter at bank in 2o19

The absence of two Vancouver police constables hung over what was meant to be an apology ceremony in Bella Bella’s Big House Monday (Oct. 24) night.

Two empty chairs set aside for Constables Canon Wong and Mitchel Tong sat across from a row of the Heiltsuk Nation’s hereditary chiefs and a series of speakers. Wong and Tong were disciplined in March for their part in racially profiling and wrongfully arresting Heiltsuk grandfather Maxwell Johnson and his granddaughter Tori-Anne Tweedie outside a Vancouver Bank of Montreal branch in 2019.

The constables were expected to deliver oral apologies in person Monday night, but never showed up. As a result, the apology ceremony was cancelled and an uplifting ceremony for Johnson and Tweedie took its place.

Members of the Nation made sure to use the occasion to express their disappointment and anger though, addressing a delegation of Vancouver Police Board members and police Chief Adam Palmer who did attend.

“Thank you for being here, but it’s not enough. There’s no excuse for two absent persons in our Big House,” Heiltsuk member Kelly Brown told the delegation.

In the Nation’s culture, an apology ceremony can only be held if those who have caused harm apologize and acknowledge their wrongdoing in person.

READ ALSO: Vancouver police officers who handcuffed Heiltsuk man, granddaughter not at apology ceremony

Johnson said the absence of Wong and Tong means he and his family still can’t close this chapter of their lives. Since that day at the bank, Johnson said he’s suffered from severe panic, anxiety and depression.

Hereditary Chief Frank Brown took a harder line. “The racism is being sheltered and condoned if you don’t hold individuals accountable,” he told the police board delegation. Moments later, he took the gift a delegate had given him earlier in the ceremony and walked it back to Palmer, saying he had to respectfully decline it.

Frank also pointed to the fact that Palmer has said on multiple previous occasions that he doesn’t believe systemic racism is an issue in Canadian policing. Asked later in the evening by media whether he still held that belief, Palmer avoided the question. He also refused to say whether he believed Wong and Tong acted wrongfully.

No explanation has been given to as why the two constables never responded to Johnson’s invitation, but comments from both the Heiltsuk Nation and Palmer suggest the Vancouver Police Union was involved.

Speaking on behalf of the delegation during the ceremony, Vancouver Police Board vice-chair Faye Wightman didn’t comment on the constables’ absence and didn’t mention racism, but did apologize for the pain and trauma the arrest has caused Johnson, Tweedie and the community.

“We accept responsibility for your hurt,” she said.

Although they expressed anger, Heiltsuk members also said they are ready to forgive Wong and Tong when they choose to go to Bella Bella in person and take part in the traditional apology ceremony.

Palmer said he will discuss the possibility of the constables going with the police union.

@janeskrypnek
jane.skrypnek@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

IndigenousIndigenous apologyracismVancouver police

 

Vancouver Police board director Faye Wightman delivers a speech during the uplifting ceremony for Maxwell Johnson and his family at the Big House in Bella Bella, B.C., on Monday, October 24, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

Vancouver Police board director Faye Wightman delivers a speech during the uplifting ceremony for Maxwell Johnson and his family at the Big House in Bella Bella, B.C., on Monday, October 24, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Man dies in ATV incident on his way to Tulameen

Just Posted

Fulton receiver Ajal Mriduraj (82) meets Vernon tacklers Scotty Hoffman (left) and Mark Johnson in the Battle of Vernon Interior Conference AA Senior Varsity Football game Friday, Oct. 21, at Greater Vernon Athletic Park. The Panthers rolled over the Maroons 48-13. (Darren Hove photo)
Panthers too much for Maroons in Battle of Vernon

Vernon’s Seaton Sonics celebrate their win over cross-town rivals Vernon Panthers in the final of the 24-team Thompsron Rivers Univesity Howler junior girls volleyball touranment in Kamloops. (Contributed)
All-Vernon junior girls volleyball tourney win goes to Seaton

Vernon’s SilverStar Mountain Resort posted new snowfall pictures to its social media pages Monday, Oct. 25. (Facebook photo)
More snow for Vernon ski resort

Detours along Vernon’s Silver Star Road will be in place Thursday, Oct. 27. (City of Vernon photo)
Vernon infrastructure work affects pair of roads

Pop-up banner image