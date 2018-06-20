Kal Beach cleanup disgusts

Kal Beach is many things, but “clean” is not one of them.

Dressed in costume, kids and adults from Keep Kal Lake Blue were running around Kal Beach recently picking up after others.

“Unfortunately — but not surprisingly — we collected over two large black bags of garbage,” said Hanna Ross, Keep Kal Lake Blue communications director.

Plastic straws, cigarette butts, bottle caps, band-aids, broken toys, fruit stickers and granola bar wrappers were just some of the items collected by the dedicated volunteers.

“Not only is this garbage unpleasant to look at when you are setting your towel down at the beach, but this garbage can end up in the water, polluting our drinking water supply,” reminds Ross. “Although we feel we collected a lot of garbage, we are concerned that the garbage will accumulate once again as we enter into the busy beach season. We hope these images will remind people to use the appropriate disposal receptacles (recycling and garbage) that are on the beach.”

Astonished with their finds, Ross adds: “Remember: we drink it, please take care of it.”

