Kamloops police find driver allegedly connected to hit-and-run with cyclist

Witnesses told police the truck driver stopped momentarily before leaving, without exchanging information

  Aug. 18, 2020
The driver of pickup truck that struck a cyclist on the weekend has been found.

Kamloops RCMP Staff Sgt. Sascha Fesenko said police found the driver with the help of a witness to the Aug. 15 incident in Sahali, who obtained the licence plate number of the vehicle.

Fesenko said the driver of the vehicle was issued a violation ticket and charged under the Motor Vehicle Act.

At about 9 a.m. on Aug. 15, the driver of a white pickup truck hit a cyclist at Monmouth Drive and Summit Drive in Sahali.

Witnesses told police the truck driver stopped momentarily before leaving, without exchanging information.

The cyclist was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

car crash

