Kettle campaign kicks off amid increased need in Vernon

Ther Salvation Army will be collecting donations at the Vernon Save-On Foods until Dec. 24

The 2022 Salvation Army Kettle campaign is officially up and running.

The annual fundraiser in support of Salvation Army operations kicked off outside the Save-On Foods at the Village Green Shopping Centre Friday, Nov. 18, and the campaign will be there from now until Dec. 24.

The Kettle campaign helps support the work of the Salvation Army throughout the year. Funds raised go back into the community to help provide food, clothing and other household goods and resources to people in need.

Salvation Army Vernon officer Jennifer Thompson was bundled up in the cold collecting donations from shoppers Friday.

Thompson said the demand for Salvation Army’s services is greater this year.

“We’re definitely seeing an increased need in our community this year. Over the last few months we’ve had a large number of new families accessing supports at the food bank,” she said.

Day one of the fundraiser has seen a lot of generosity. Donors can give cash or they can tap a monetary donation. You can also give online.

“It’s been a great day,” said Thompson. “This community has always been such a generous community. Thank you to Vernon for their continued support.”

