Lake Country woman dies following Enderby RV fire

Blaze put out by Good Samaritans who also provided first aid to occupant

The occupant of an Enderby trailer did not survive a fire that broke out over the long weekend.

BC Wildfire Service and Enderby Fire Department crews were called to the blaze shortly before the wee hours of Sunday, July 31.

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP were also called around 12:47 a.m. to the Mabel Lake Resort RV park.

“A witness had been providing first aid to the trailer’s occupant,” said Cpl. Neil Body, RCMP media relations officer.

The occupant, a 50-year-old Lake Country woman, was transported by ambulance from the scene to receive further medical treatment. She died Aug. 1.

“The circumstances leading to the woman’s death are being investigated, however, based on the findings of the initial investigation, no criminality is suspected and the BC Coroners Service is conducting an independent and concurrent fact-finding investigation to determine how, where, when and by what means they came to their unexpected death,” said Body.

The BC Wildfire Service said the fire was already out when they arrived as locals had doused it.

Enderby Fire Chief Cliff Vetter said his crew was also turned around after being called out.

”BC Wildfire got a call saying there were multiple trailers on fire with explosions,” Vetter told The Morning Star.

“We did attend and it was out.”

