List of guilty pleas entered along with Westwold shootout

Sentencing delayed against Darwyn Sellars, who pleaded guilty to a rack of charges

A 2019 shootout in Westwold was the end to a long list of offences across the province which Darwyn Sellars has pleaded guilty to.

Sellars, 32, admitted to a lengthy list of charges in Vernon Provincial Court Monday, Jan. 18. But his sentencing has been put over.

The Dec. 3, 2019, incident near Falkland ended with Sellars in handcuffs after firing at three RCMP officers.

The incident closed Highway 97 for several hours between Westwold and Falkland while RCMP set up roadblocks to stop a suspicious vehicle.

That incident followed dangerous driving and a failure to stop for RCMP in Kamloops Dec. 2, which he pleaded guilty to.

Sellars also pleaded guilty to a break-and-enter charge at the Corbett Lake Lodge near Merritt Dec. 2.

A warrant was issued for Sellars on Nov. 4, 2019.

He pleaded guilty to several other lesser charges dating back to June 2019 in Abbotsford and Williams Lake as well on Monday. Those included failure to write an apology letter and failure to report to his peace officer in Abbotsford in June.

Earlier that spring, Sellars breached his probation by attending a beer garden in Williams Lake and driving while prohibited.

Sellars’ sentencing will be delayed as the defence is waiting for a report that could take up to eight weeks.

The report is a Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder assessment, which would include psychiatric interview and needs to be arranged for access to Sellars within the Okanagan Correctional Centre.

Sellars, wearing a red jumpsuit, said few words as he appeared via video conference in Vernon Jan. 18, 2021. But he admitted guilty to the charges of discharging a firearm with the intent to harm, failure to stop for police, dangerous driving and being in possession of a firearm while prohibited.

He was originally charged with attempted murder but pleaded guilty to the lesser charges of discharging a firearm.

