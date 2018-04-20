Logging show moves to Kamloops

Renovations at Kal Tire Place have forced a popular annual event to move out of Vernon.

The Interior Logging Association’s 60th annual conference and trade show has moved to Kamloops this year, after spending six years in Vernon.

“Actually, traditionally the Conference used to alternate between Vernon and Kamloops,” said Nancy Hesketh, administrator of the May 3-5 event. “The last time we were in Kamloops was 2011. The venue we had used there had sold and was unavailable. So we kept the show in Vernon from 2012 to 2017.”

But problems arose as construction started on the twinning of the rink in Vernon.

”Last year, when we held the Conference at Kal Tire Place, they had just started renovating; and quite frankly we had a lot of issues,” said Hesketh. “Hence, we went looking last summer in Kamloops to find another venue to accommodate our 60th anniversary.”

This year, the conference takes place at the Colombo Lodge (Italian Centre) while the free public displays are are at the Powwow Grounds from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. both May 4 and 5.

“From a dealer and delegate point of view, everyone is ecstatic about the move back to Kamloops as this year’s conference is looking to be one of our biggest in years,” said Hesketh.

And the potential of the event coming back to Vernon isn’t out of the question.

“We will revisit the option of returning to Vernon after the renovations at Kal Tire Place.”