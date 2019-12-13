London Drugs stuffs stockings for Vernon seniors

More than 400 bags of stocking stuffers were donated by customers at the Vernon retail store

Staff at London Drugs in Vernon have given out a truckload’s worth of presents to seniors this Christmas season, all thanks to donations made by their customers.

The retail store received more than 400 bags of stocking stuffers during its annual Stockings for Seniors program.

The bags are filled with items requested by local seniors, which were written on tags and hung on a Christmas tree in the front entrance of the London Drugs in the Vernon Square mall. Customers then came in and took the requests from the tree, committing to donating the items.

Of the 417 donated bags, 337 were delivered to the Salvation Army on Thursday afternoon. The other 80 bags will be given to seniors in eight different retirement homes.

The program is in its fourth year, and Misutka it’s only gotten bigger and better since the beginning.

“This year has been our best one yet,” she said. “The overwhelming customer support has watched this program triple in size.”

Sales Supervisor Michele Materi-Baker led initiative with the help of fellow London Drugs employees in 2016. The program drew in just over 300 bags from the community in 2018 and 200 in 2017.

For those still looking for a gift for a grandparent, the program may have some useful insights into what seniors want in 2019. Misutka said electric blankets were among the most widely requested gifts this year.

London Drugs stores across Canada take part in the program with the goal of bringing holiday cheer to 17,000 seniors this year. More information about the program is available at londondrugs.com/stockingstuffers.

