Lumby gets new, ancient ride

When Gary McLaughlin went to play softball, he was thrown a curve he never could have anticipated.

However, McLaughlin said he struck out when someone from his team went to a farm near Fintry and found a 1947 Lumby and Regional District Volunteer Fire Department truck.

“I tend to get kind of obsessed with things and this is the latest thing,” McLaughlin laughed as he informed the Village of Lumby council of his findings at the July 16 meeting.

McLaughlin requested financial contribution to purchase the “ancient” truck to relocate it to the village and give it to the Lumby and District Historical Society.

According to McLaughlin, the truck was last in the community in 1975 and has since spent time on a family farm where it was originally used to fight fires on the property.

“It’s been a big part of this family for 40 years,” said McLaughlin, an RCMP Const. who resides in Lumby.

After discussion with the family, McLaughlin said they would be willing to part with the vehicle for $5,000.

“This needs to be in our museum,” he said. “I’m really really excited about it. The family is supporting this project only because it will hopefully go into a museum.”

McLaughlin said various businesses have volunteered to transport the vehicle to the Village and he hopes to convince Charles Bloom Secondary School to take the vehicle on as an automotive project.

“(The truck) has a substantial contribution to our community. For it to be sitting in the middle of a field somewhere, to me, is very sad,” McLaughlin said. “I believe, because of its vintage, it belongs in a place of honour in this community.”

Mayor Kevin Acton supported McLaughlin’s pitch but wanted to ensure that, past assistance with purchasing the vehicle, the Village would not be on the line for further expenses stemming from repairs or maintenance.

Acton’s motion for the Village to purchase the vehicle, to be cared for by the museum, in whole, was supported by council.

“I think it would be worth if for Lumby to put money towards this,” said Coun. Julie Pilon.

