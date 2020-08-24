Lumby residents praised for helping to douse fire

Small blaze off Cedar Ridge Road sparked Sunday, Aug. 23

Some Lumby residents were quick to do what they could to stop a wildfire from spreading Sunday, Aug. 23.

The Lumby Fire Department was called to a blaze around 4:30 p.m. off Cedar Ridge Road.

“Upon arrival there was half a dozen members of the public carrying water up to in pails, which is great,” fire chief Tony Clayton said. “They saved the day.”

The fire was in the bush, approximately a quarter of a kilometre from the nearest home, on private property.

Crews were able to extinguish the blaze which was approximately two meters by two meters in size.

“I went up and checked this morning and it’s all cold,” Clayton said Monday.

But the fire is suspected to have been caused by humans.

Anyone who has any idea of how it was started is asked to call the RCMP.

While the North Okanagan hasn’t had a lot of fires so far this summer, Clayton reminds residents that fire season is far from over.

“We were called to the Okanagan Mountain Park fire around this date in 2003,” Clayton said.

Meanwhile a fire north of Sugar Lake is reportedly out. The fire was discovered Tuesday, Aug. 18, and as of Aug. 20 it was considered out of control due to steep terrain. But it has since been removed from the BC Wildfire Service’s mapping.

