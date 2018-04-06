Lumby supports solid waste plan

Village of Lumby councillors voted in favour of the plan Tuesday

In the effort to help with waste reduction, the Village of Lumby is on board.

“The Village voted to support the (Regional District of North Okanagan) Solid Waste Management Plan in principal,” said Mayor Kevin Acton.

Representatives from the RDNO visited Lumby council chambers Tuesday to discuss details of the plan, which is currently seeking public input.

Acton said he hopes the plan will help provide the Village with important input on landfills and other forms of waste management.

According to the plan, the district as a whole produces about 500 kg of garbage per person per year across residential, commercial, construction and demolition sectors. About 460 kg of that is waste that residents set out on the curb or take to the transfer station.

A recent waste audit states that close to 70 per cent of that waste is compostable or recyclable. Furthermore, implementations put forward by the plan, if approved, could reduce the amount of landfill waste by about 30 per cent.

“We’re pleased with it (the plan),” Acton said.

Hotels could be on horizon

The Village of Lumby may be the scene of a new hotel project.

That’s the message of University of British Columbia Okanagan business administration students, who worked in conjunction with the Village of Lumby for their capstone projects, which they discussed with Mayor Acton.

“They did a feasibility study for a hotel in Lumby and the findings came out favourable,” said Acton, who presented the students’ findings to council. “I think, in the near future, you’ll see Lumby putting (a plan) together.”

While no formal plans are currently in place, Acton said council will discuss the findings and potentially begin discussions with hotel moguls.

