Fires glow on the hills above Mabel Lake July 14, as seen from the Enderby side from the marina. (Bruce Ingleson photo)

Fires glow on the hills above Mabel Lake July 14, as seen from the Enderby side from the marina. (Bruce Ingleson photo)

Mabel Lake fire grows to 277 hectares near Lumby

Bunting Lake blaze grows with more accurate size mapping

A wildfire burning north of Lumby has grown substantially.

The Bunting Road fire near Mabel Lake is now listed at 277 hectares and out of control.

Along with growth in the fire, the change is due to more accurate mapping of the blaze by B.C. Wildfire Service crews who have been busy fighting the fires and have not been able to update their status as regularly.

The fire was reported yesterday, Thursday July 15 as 40 hectares. Six personnel, a helicopter and heavy equipment were tackling that fire at that time.

READ MORE: Suspected campfire sparks in Lumby

READ MORE: Special air quality statement continues in Okanagan due to wildfire smoke

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

B.C. Wildfires 2021

 

Fires smoke on the hills above Mabel Lake July 13, as seen from the Enderby side from the marina. (Bruce Ingelson photo)

Fires smoke on the hills above Mabel Lake July 13, as seen from the Enderby side from the marina. (Bruce Ingelson photo)

Previous story
B.C. premier says province ready to reopen border to U.S. and international travel
Next story
Stun grenade deployed in Vancouver takedown of suspect allegedly seen holding rifle

Just Posted

Fires smoke on the hills above Mabel Lake July 13, as seen from the Enderby side from the marina. (Bruce Ingelson photo)
Mabel Lake fire grows to 277 hectares near Lumby

Andrew Frederick spent his COVID-19 time off school cleaning up his neighbourhood Girouard Park, which is being expanded. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star file)
Vernon’s Girouard Park gets more play space

A list of capital requests from Interior Health was approved by the Cariboo Chilcotin Hospital Regional District board, including a shower room upgrade and condensing unit at the 100 Mile Hospital. (File photo)
Another 45 care home residents ‘proactively evacuated’ in 100 Mile

File photo
Campfire and garbage burn sparked in Enderby despite fire ban