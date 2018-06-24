Mabel Lake Road roll over claims life

A single vehicle roll over June 18 2018 claimed the life of an Armstrong man.

Shortly after 4:40 p.m. Monday, Vernon North Okanagan RCMP and emergency crews responded to a single vehicle roll over collision in the 2800-block of Enderby Mabel Lake Road in Hupel, B.C. The vehicle was travelling west and failed to properly negotiate a curb, which caused the driver to lose control before striking a tree and rolling several times into an embankment. The two occupants were transported to nearby hospitals with serious injuries.

An RCMP Collision Analyst has attended the scene to conduct further investigation into the cause of the collision and investigators interviewed several witnesses.

“We are now investigating a fatal collision as unfortunately, the 59-year-old passenger did not recovered from his injuries and died in hospital,” said RCMP Cpl. Yannick Lescarbeau.

The cause of this collision is still under investigation.

