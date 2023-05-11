Main street closed today as Vernon spruces up rainbow crosswalk

30th Avenue between 33rd and 34th Streets will be closed between 4:30 and 6 p.m. Thursday

The City of Vernon is rehabilitating the rainbow crosswalk on 30th Avenue. Motorists are advised that 30th Avenue between 33rd and 34th Streets will be closed to traffic from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Thursday, May 11, 2023. (Morning Star file photo)

A section of 30th Avenue in Vernon will be closed for an hour and a half today while the city prepares to rehabilitate a rainbow crosswalk.

The city and its contractors will be revamping the rainbow crosswalk on 30th Avneue in the downtown, and in order to apply new durable markings, the existing crosswalk needs to be removed to provide a clean surface for the new markings to adhere to.

Motorists are advised that 30th Avenue between 33rd and 34th Streets will be closed to traffic between 4:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. today, May 11, in order for the paint on the crosswalk to be removed.

A detour will be provided on 32nd Avenue. Drivers are asked to follow the detour and watch for traffic control personnel.

The new rainbow crosswalk markings will be installed following the May Long Weekend.

“The city thanks everyone for their patience and understanding while this work is being completed,” the city said in a press release.

Brendan Shykora

CrosswalksLGBTQVernon