Darla was dressed for the Pride March in downtown Vernon Saturday (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)

PRIDE: Historic day of inclusion for Vernon

City’s first Pride March draws hundreds

Pride swelled louder and prouder than ever before in Vernon.

The city celebrated its first Pride Week, including the marque event, a Pride March down 30th Avenue.

Hundreds of people, young and old, and even some furry friends, united in downtown to take part in the walk down to the rainbow crosswalk from the ‘Pride Plaza.’

Led by Grand Marshall Dawn Tucker, a community-conscious citizen who isn’t afraid to challenge local politicians or question policies, the march was a rainbow of colours.

People dressed in various forms of rainbow colours, showing their true selves for all to see.

It was a historic day in Vernon with the very first pride march.

“I’m 48 years old and it’s taken this long for us to have our first pride march,” Tucker told the colourful crowd. “I know for many of you, it has taken much longer.”

Tucker beamed seeing a large showing of youth coming out, some for their first ever pride event. And surrounded by a sea of smiling individuals, the next generation of activists was welcomed into the 2SLGBTQIA+ community.

“Together we are strong,” said Tucker.

The party continued well after the morning march, with music, games and more throughout the afternoon.

READ MORE: Pride Week off to flag-raising start in Greater Vernon

READ MORE: Pride Week inclusion to shine in Vernon

Pride pup Porter joined Vernon’s first ever march down 30th Avenue Saturday, Aug. 13. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)

Pride pups Porter (from left), Darla and Neera joined Vernon's first ever march down 30th Avenue Saturday, Aug. 13. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)

