Manitoba Mounties seek next of kin of ashes, box, found on Vernon trail last fall

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP are looking for the next of kin after a member of the public reported finding cremated human remains off the BX Falls trail on Oct. 15, 2020. (RCMP)

The Manitoba RCMP are asking if anyone recognizes a decorative box containing the ashes of a cremated person found on a Vernon hiking trail in October.

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP first issued a statement in early December with the hope to identify a next of kin. Now, the Manitoba Mounties are hoping to do the same, as it appears the cremation took place at the Aboriginal Funeral Chapel in Winnipeg, according to a Wednesday, Feb. 3, tweet.

A hiker exploring the BX Falls Trails found what they thought was a broken urn and a bag containing human remains on Oct. 15, 2020, and called police.

Police found the bag containing the ashes and pieces of a broken decorative box, believed to have held the ashes.

“At this time, it is unclear how the items ended up here, however, based on the location and the manner in which they were found, police do not believe this was the intended resting place for the remains,” media relations officer Chris Terleski said in a Dec. 2 statement.

The container, he said, was deteriorated after being left outside and exposed to the elements.

“We are hoping the unique pattern printed on the lid, depicted in the photograph, will be recognized and someone will come forward,” Terleski said.

