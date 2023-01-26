Meter money feeds need for kindness in Vernon

Money collected from downtown Vernon’s five Kindness Meters in 2022 will be donated to Salvation Army

Funds raised in 2022 from downtown Vernon’s five Kindness Meters will go to the Salvation Army Food Bank. The meters were installed in downtown Vernon in 2016 to raise money for organizations that assist with those in need. (Morning Star file)

Parking kindness in downtown Vernon will help feed a need.

Funds collected from downtown’s five allotted Kindness Meters are voted on by council to go to organizations providing assistance and food services to those in need in the community.

Council voted at its regular meeting Monday, Jan. 23, to give the 2022 funds collected to the Salvation Army Food Bank, a total of $266.

Mayor Victor Cumming announced he will match the donation total for a grand sum of $532.

Five local groups and organizations were up for consideration.

Kindness Meters donations have been distributed to the following organizations:

• 2021 – People Place Society $318.91;

• 2020 – Archway Society for Domestic Peace $389.16;

• 2019 – Vernon Community Dental Access Centre $711.10;

• 2018 – North Okanagan Youth and Family Services $672.47;

• 2017 – Upper Room Mission $1,798.68;

• 2016 – Salvation Army Food Bank $1,863.82.

The donations have dropped each year, and significantly, from their inception in 2016.

City staff acknowledge that a need for a marketing reminder of the meters will take place in 2023.

