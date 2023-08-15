19-year-old Jasmine Beausoleil was killed in a collision between a Purolator van and a transit bus in June 2022. Photo: Submitted

Mom searches for recipients of organs donated by B.C. daughter after crash

Young woman killed in 2022 transit bus and Purolator van collision was an organ donor

When Jasmine Beausoleil boarded a plane in Quebec and headed for Castlegar in the spring of 2022, she was a curious and travel-loving 19-year-old, ready to shake off the limitations of a pandemic and embrace a new adventure.

She had no way of knowing that her life would be tragically cut short during trip.

On June 20, 2022, a Purolator van struck a transit bus on the highway between Castlegar and Nelson. The bus was carrying 18 passengers including Beausoleil and 15 other English-immersion students attending a short-term program at Selkirk College.

Beausoleil was sitting next to the window where the van hit the bus. She was taken to Trail’s Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital, then to Kelowna General Hospital, but succumbed to her injuries.

Beausoleil’s mother Chantal Bédard says the young woman was always dreaming about her next trip.

“She wanted to see the world, she loved to travel,” Bédard told Castlegar News.

Beausoleil had been anticipating the Castlegar trip for two years after the pandemic delayed its original departure.

However, Bédard says she had concerns.

“I was very worried about letting her go on this trip. She was going away for several weeks and it was the first time she had been away for so long.

“She had decided to go and improve her English, even though she was perfectly bilingual. It was mainly because of the travel experience and to explore an English-immersion program.”

Beausoleil was Bédard’s only daughter and the two were very close.

“She was not only my daughter, she was my friend,” said Bédard. “We were always together — when she wasn’t with me we wrote several texts several times a day.

Love The Vernon Morning Star?

Thank you! Sign up below for unlimited digital access for 30 days. Plus, receive our daily news alerts & breaking news, right to your inbox.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
UPDATE: Dog dies from helicopter crash near Enderby, pilot missing after leaving scene
Next story
‘Raining ashes’: N.W.T. evacuees recall long drives, flight from wildfires

Just Posted

Fire burning above West Kelowna. (Jen Zielinski/ Black Press)
Wildfire in hills above McDougall Creek in West Kelowna

Coldstream’s Isaac Olson helped the New England Free Jacks reach the Eastern Conference final in Major League Rugby earlier this season, and was a part of Canada’s men’s rugby 15s squad’s upcoming tour of Tonga. (freejacks.com)
Coldstream native impresses for Canadian national rugby team

Finger Eleven recently headlined Kelowna’s Rock The Lake Music Festival, and will be bringing their head banging tunes to Vernon in November. (Contributed)
Canadian rock veterans Finger Eleven making stop in Vernon

Two Vernon councillors would like to see Lakeview Park (pictured) and Becker Park added to the city’s list of parks prohibiting temporary overnight sheltering. (Morning Star - file photo)
Vernon parks list prohibiting temporary shelters may grow