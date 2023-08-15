Mom searches for recipients of organs donated by B.C. daughter after crash

When Jasmine Beausoleil boarded a plane in Quebec and headed for Castlegar in the spring of 2022, she was a curious and travel-loving 19-year-old, ready to shake off the limitations of a pandemic and embrace a new adventure.

She had no way of knowing that her life would be tragically cut short during trip.

On June 20, 2022, a Purolator van struck a transit bus on the highway between Castlegar and Nelson. The bus was carrying 18 passengers including Beausoleil and 15 other English-immersion students attending a short-term program at Selkirk College.

Beausoleil was sitting next to the window where the van hit the bus. She was taken to Trail’s Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital, then to Kelowna General Hospital, but succumbed to her injuries.

Beausoleil’s mother Chantal Bédard says the young woman was always dreaming about her next trip.

“She wanted to see the world, she loved to travel,” Bédard told Castlegar News.

Beausoleil had been anticipating the Castlegar trip for two years after the pandemic delayed its original departure.

However, Bédard says she had concerns.

“I was very worried about letting her go on this trip. She was going away for several weeks and it was the first time she had been away for so long.

“She had decided to go and improve her English, even though she was perfectly bilingual. It was mainly because of the travel experience and to explore an English-immersion program.”

Beausoleil was Bédard’s only daughter and the two were very close.

“She was not only my daughter, she was my friend,” said Bédard. “We were always together — when she wasn’t with me we wrote several texts several times a day.