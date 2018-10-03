Month left for North Okanagan battery collection

Regional District of North Okanagan facilities won’t take batteries after Nov. 1

The Regional District of North Okanagan (RDNO) will be phasing out the collection of batteries at its recycling and disposal facilities (RDF) over the next few weeks.

A recommendation was passed by the RDNO board on July 18 to discontinue the duplication in collection services provided by stewardship agencies responsible for battery disposal and recycling.

RELATED: Battery collection running out of life at North Okanagan disposal facilities

There is now only one month left until battery collection services at the RDNO facilities will no longer be available. Starting Nov. 1, the following facilities will no longer accept lead acid or rechargeable batteries:

Greater Vernon RDF;

Armstrong-Spallumcheen RDF;

Lumby RDF;

Cherryville Transfer Station;

Kingfisher Transfer Station.

Call-2 Recycling and the Canadian Battery Association provide more than 20 different locations throughout the North Okanagan for residents to drop off batteries free of charge. These products are recyclable so disposing of them in the regular household garbage is unnecessary and harmful to the environment.

RELATED: Recycling expands in Lumby

“When consumers purchase batteries, costs for collection are added in by the retailer,” stated Nicole Kohnert, RDNO manager of regional engineering services. “These fees are used to pay for the cost of collecting, shipping and processing the material so when residents use our facilities as a drop off location, they are paying more for the services through our standard tipping fees. We believe that it will be less expensive for customers to use retailers and other depots to recycle their batteries.”

A list of locations accepting batteries can be found by using the Recycling Council of British Columbia’s Recyclepedia app. Residents can also visit the Call-2-Recycling or Canadian Battery Association websites for more information.


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Vernon mayoral candidates square off
Next story
Involve Indigenous drug users in finding solutions to B.C.’s OD crisis: report

Just Posted

Okanagan wine industry disappointed over USMCA-related grocery store sales changes

B.C.’s wine industry will soon lose its advantage of dedicated grocery in-store shelf space

Vernon mayoral candidates square off

Greater Vernon Chamber, Downtown Vernon Association co-host first public forum of campaign

Spall councillor seeking second term

Christine LeMaire is one of four incumbent township councillors seeking re-election

Enderby event opens doors to alternative energy

National Bioenergy Day is Oct. 24

Windscreens added to Vernon tennis courts

Vernon association benefits from Vernon 55+ Games legacy

It’s more than a workout, it’s about community

SpinCo in Kelowna claims their exercises classes are more about fun and friends

Trudeau, cabinet should denounce mocking of Blasey Ford: advocates

Blasey Ford testified that U.S. Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her when she was a teenager

Involve Indigenous drug users in finding solutions to B.C.’s OD crisis: report

Dr. Mark Tyndall, BC Centre for Disease Control executive medical director, says drug users need access to non-toxic opioids

Month left for North Okanagan battery collection

Regional District of North Okanagan facilities won’t take batteries after Nov. 1

55+ BC Games coming to Abbotsford in 2022

More than 3,000 athletes in 23 sports competing at event

Senior sailor leaves B.C. to sail around the world — again

Jeanne Socrates departed from Victoria’s Inner Harbour on Oct. 3

B.C. NDP fined for failing to report 2017 party fundraisers

Maple Ridge, West Kelowna, Coquitlam party events net $4,000 in penalties

VIDEO: World-famous trumpeter entertains drivers stranded on Highway 1

Jens Lindemann was en route to B.C. for a concert, but was one of thousands who got stuck in Alberta

Seasonal closure for Vernon sani-dump

The station at the Vernon Visitors Centre remains open until after Thanksgiving long weekend

Most Read