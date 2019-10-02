(Natalia Cuevas-Huaico - Kelowna Capital News)

Morning Start: Which NHL’er has won the most Stanley Cups?

Your morning start for Wednesday, October 2, 2019

Hockey is back today with the first games of the NHL regular season. Meanwhile, the federal election is over the halfway mark, and pollsters are working tirelessly to provide insights on how the race is going.

Fun Fact of the day:

With the quest for Lord Stanley beginning today, which NHL player has won the most Stanley Cups?

Henri Richard played for the Montreal Canadiens from 1955 to 1975, and his full 19-season career couldn’t have taken place on a more dominant team. The Younger brother of Maurice “The Rocket” Richard won 11 Stanley Cup championships with the Habs, including five in a row from 1956 -1960.

Weather forecast according to Environment Canada:

In Kelowna:

In Vernon:

In Penticton:

In Salmon Arm:

In case you missed it (ICYMI):

It’s day 21 of the federal election in Canada, and according to a 338Canada poll updated Tuesday the Conservatives are leading in the North-Okanagan Shuswap.

MP Mel Arnold was projected to have 41.3 per cent support if the vote was held yesterday. Cindy Derkas and the Liberals trail with a projected 21.4 per cent, while the Green Party’s Marc Reinarz and New Democratic Party’s Harwinder Sandhu are neck and neck at 17.4 and 16.3 per cent. Kyle Delfing of the People’s Party of Canada is projected to win 3.2 per cent of the popular vote.

The 338Canada project is run by Philippe J. Fournier, a political contributor to L’actualité and Maclean’s.

Video of the day:

You don’t need to understand the science behind this to appreciate it – but if you do, even better!

WATCH: American chases Elton John through B.C., Canada to celebrate 57

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

Previous story
Four federal-party leaders gird for French-language debate tonight
Next story
Pompeo acknowledges he was on Trump call at centre of impeachment probe

Just Posted

Vernon dancing stars raise $178,000 for hospice society

The 12th annual Dancing With the Vernon Stars featured eight teams and a sold-out audience

Armstrong cannabis producer sees successful first harvest

Lotus Ventures Inc. expects to produce around 165,000 grams of cannabis every month

B.C. authors capture the fear and drama of the 2017 wildfire season in new book

Chris Czajkowski and Fred Reid will hold an event for their book Oct. 9 at the Greater Vernon Musem

2 ‘transient’ men arrested after alleged assault on Kin Beach: Vernon RCMP

The men have since been released on condition to appear in court

Lane closures in effect in Vernon

Temporary closures on 48th Avenue as construction continues

VIDEO: Hong Kong police slammed as ‘trigger-happy’ after teen shot

More than 2,000 people crowded into an open-air stadium near Tsang’s school in protest

UBC investigating reports of women being drugged at fraternities

Tweet from professor about students being drugged went viral

Drivers’ working conditions, wheelchair access top concerns ahead of ride-hailing in B.C.

Research Co. poll found a number of concerns by B.C. residents don’t line up with regulator’s decisions

Stolen gold-plated golf clubs recovered in Lower Mainland arrest

Valued at $20,000, stolen from Pitt Meadows

Oysters, seafood festival coming to Okanagan shores

The Kelowna Seafood Celebration picks up where the Osoyoos Oyster Festival left off

VIDEO: New-look Vancouver Canucks confident heading into season opener

Wednesday will see the Canucks kick off their season in Edmonton

B.C. senior’s $368 ticket for cellphone in cupholder sparks debate

Woman had both hands on the wheel and was not using her phone

Man jailed who stole from vehicles in Salmon Arm

Judge issues 30-day sentence plus 12 months’ probation

Man accused in 2018 fire that destroyed Salmon Arm 7-Eleven to stand trial

Following submission of evidence in preliminary inquiry, judge rules case will go to trial

Most Read