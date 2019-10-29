Mystery postcard shows Vernon civic pride

Postcard depicts overflowing shopping carts, homelessness

Someone’s civic pride, or lack thereof, is showing in the form of a postcard.

“Greeting from Vernon,” the postcard reads.

Each letter of the city’s name features an image of overflowing garbage cans, shopping carts, emergency responders and more.

The back of the card reads: “Vernon! Nothing but mediocre bullsh**t,” — everyone.

“We needed a post card, right?,” the anonymous mailer wrote on the back in black permanent pen.

If you have any further information about this greeting card or recognize the tag, please contact the Morning Star at newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com.

