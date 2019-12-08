New Upper Room Mission general manager Naomi Rouck addresses the community at open house held at the Mission Thursday, Dec. 5. The Mission’s new management team and its goals and vision was introduced at the event. (Upper Room Mission - photo)

New management team for Vernon Upper Room Mission

Trio introduced at open house as they share their goals and vision for the Vernon facility

The new management team at Vernon’s Upper Room Mission is stressing the importance of new programming that furthers the organization’s dedication to supporting all who access the facility.

More than 20 neighbours met general manager Naomi Rouck, outreach manager Jennifer Edwards and Chaplain Dave Bootsma Thursday, Dec. 5, for an open discussion on the non-profit’s role in the community.

“The Upper Room Mission is a place where everyone is welcome,” said Rouck. “We serve low-income families, seniors, and anyone in need of a meal or a sense of community. One of my main goals is to make sure that this place is safe for everyone that comes through our doors.”

In addition to the holiday decorations that fill the dining hall, a new play area has been implemented to provide further benefit to the many families that use the Mission.

An initiative of Edwards, the kids’ corner allows families the opportunity to access services while maintaining a welcoming atmosphere. The kids can read or play games while the parents get groceries and talk to the outreach team about what services can benefit their entire family.

Another new initiative comes in the form of a senior’s corner — an information centre where seniors can learn about the resources available to them in the Greater Vernon area.

Community members from the Downtown Vernon Association, neighbouring seniors’ facilities, Vernon bylaw officers and Mayor Victor Cumming were in attendance.

“Whether it’s a person experiencing homelessness here for a warm meal, or a senior who comes to collect free bread and vegetables to take home, or the young family that comes for the sense of community, our doors are always open,” said Rouck. “Everyone is welcome at the Upper Room Mission.”

For more information about available services, visit the Upper Room Mission online at upperroommission.ca.

The Mission is open Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Most Read