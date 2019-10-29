The ribbon was cut on Len Wood School’s new park on Sept. 30, 2019. (SD83)

New park for Armstrong school celebrated

PAC gives special thanks to volunteers, sponsors

The ribbon was cut on Len Wood Middle School’s new playground last month before some eager kids itching to play.

Parent Advisory Committee president Diane Mintz and former president Michelle Johnson offered words of thanks to volunteers and business sponsors in making the project possible at the Sept. 30, 2019, ceremony.

Special thanks were offered to playground designer Jae McDermott and Jason Tabor who did the groundwork.

But the fun doesn’t stop at the new playground in Armstrong.

Len Wood will also be awarded a $15,000 grant from Fortis Community which will be used to construct an outdoor classroom complete with picnic tables and benches. The Township of Spallumcheen applied for the grant on behalf of the school.

Come springtime, three tether balls will also be added the park.

