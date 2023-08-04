New wildfire discovered east of Enderby

The blaze was found at 10:38 p.m. Thursday night

A new wildfire has been discovered east of Enderby.

The Trinity Creek wildfire was found at 10:38 p.m. on Thursday night, Aug. 3. It is currently a spot fire, sitting at 0.09 hectares in size but is deemed out of control.

It’s cause remains unknown and under investigation.

This blaze is south of the East of Ashton Creek wildfire that was found on Tuesday, Aug. 1 and is now being held.

READ MORE: 1 man dead following single vehicle crash into lamp standard in Kelowna

READ MORE: Morning Star celebrates 35 years in North Okanagan

@cunninghamjordy

jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

B.C. Wildfires 2023Breaking NewsOkanaganVernon