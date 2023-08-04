The Trinity Creek wildfire was discovered Thursday night, Aug. 3. (BC Wildfire Services)

The Trinity Creek wildfire was discovered Thursday night, Aug. 3. (BC Wildfire Services)

New wildfire discovered east of Enderby

The blaze was found at 10:38 p.m. Thursday night

A new wildfire has been discovered east of Enderby.

The Trinity Creek wildfire was found at 10:38 p.m. on Thursday night, Aug. 3. It is currently a spot fire, sitting at 0.09 hectares in size but is deemed out of control.

It’s cause remains unknown and under investigation.

This blaze is south of the East of Ashton Creek wildfire that was found on Tuesday, Aug. 1 and is now being held.

READ MORE: 1 man dead following single vehicle crash into lamp standard in Kelowna

READ MORE: Morning Star celebrates 35 years in North Okanagan

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

B.C. Wildfires 2023Breaking NewsOkanaganVernon

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Housing, health care, climate should be central to B.C.’s next budget: report
Next story
B.C. wildfires contribute to record-smashing greenhouse gas emissions

Just Posted

The red areas on the map from Aug. 3 show Drought Level 4 conditions, while the dark red areas show Drought Level 5. (Government of BC)
Drought conditions intensify in British Columbia

Wildfire smoke is expected to hang around at least through Saturday of the B.C. Day long weekend. Rain is in the forecast for Monday. (Morning Star - file photo)
Smoky skies through Saturday in North Okanagan

The Trinity Creek wildfire was discovered Thursday night, Aug. 3. (BC Wildfire Services)
New wildfire discovered east of Enderby

The Ross Moore Lake wildfire is expecting increased wildfire activity activity but has shown little growth the last few days. (BC Wildfire Services)
Crews battling wildfire outside Kamloops expecting increased fire activity