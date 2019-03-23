None injured in small fire near Lumby

“It looks like it was accidental, definitely nothing suspicious.”

Firefighters responded small fire in Lumby at around 10 a.m. this morning. (File Photo)

Lumby’s fire department was called to extinguish a small fire on Trinity Valley Road Saturday morning around 10 a.m.

Fire chief Tony Clayton said nine firefighters attended the scene where a “chicken coop or small barn” had ignited.

“We had it controlled almost immediately,” said Clayton. “It was starting to spread to some trees but that wasn’t really a problem because we’ve still got some snow up here.”

Though he said they had the scene controlled in under 30 minutes, due to the fire’s location no fire hydrants were on scene. Water was brought in to extinguish the flames.

“No injuries. It was a relatively minor fire. I’m not even going to put a damage cost to it because there was no real value to [the coop] anyways. It looks like it was accidental, definitely nothing suspicious.”

Related: Lumby Fire Department extinguishes motorhome blaze

Related: Lumby says thanks to firefighters

To report a typo, email:
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com.

Follow me on Twitter @BrieChar
Email me brieanna.charlebois@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook.

Previous story
Kamloops Chamber executive director defends controversial Facebook posts

Just Posted

Vipers win pivotal game 5 to take 3-2 series lead

Vipers beat the Trail Smoke Eaters by a score of 5-2 and will look to end the series Saturday night in Trail at 7 p.m. at the Trail Memorial Centre. Contributed: Vernon Vipers Staff

None injured in small fire near Lumby

“It looks like it was accidental, definitely nothing suspicious.”

Vernon road closed again following landslide

The road that was reopened Thursday morning was closed again Friday following geotechnical engineer report.

Day six of Vernon dust advisory

Staying indoors and in air-conditioned spaces helps to reduce particulate exposure.

Vernon photographer captures emotion

It was when Davis Ross moved to Vernon that he said his passion for photography was ignited.

Vernon curling club championships took place Thursday

Congratulations to the club champs: see results.

Former Okanagan teen found safe after disappearing from YVR airport

Ethan Burnett, 14, was found safe in Kelowna on March 22

B.C. university to offer first graduate program on mindfulness in Canada

University of the Fraser Valley says the mostly-online program focuses on self-care and well being

Province announces $18.6 million for B.C. Search and Rescue

The funding, spread over three years, to pay for operations, equipment, and training

Late-season wave of the flu makes its round in B.C.

BC Centre for Disease Control reported 50 per cent jump in flu cases in first weeks of March

Tofino’s housing crisis causing some to seek shelter at the local hospital

Tofino’s housing crisis is pushing the town’s ‘hidden homeless’ population into the forefront.

Sentencing judge in Broncos crash calls for carnage on highways to end

Judge Inez Cardinal sentenced Jaskirat Singh Sidhu to eight years

2 fires in Victoria caused by cigarettes prompts warning from deputy fire chief

Two separate fires caused by cigarette butts were avoidable

Kelowna youngsters grab tournament win in U.S.

The Kelowna Storm won the under-8 Shamrock Showdown Hockey Tournament in Spokane

Most Read