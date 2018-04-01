North Okanagan achievers recognized

North Okanagan residents Min Sidhu and Pete Wise have been recognized by the province for their outstanding community achievements.

“The dedication and generosity of British Columbians like these make our communities great places to live,” said Premier John Horgan. “Thanks to the 2018 recipients for helping build a better British Columbia for us all.”

The announcement, made by Horgan and Scott McIntyre, chair of the British Columbia Achievement Foundation, named Vernon’s Sidhu and Coldstream’s Wise among the 25 recipients in the 15th offering of the award.

“We are very proud to be able to honour 25 extraordinary British Columbians whose dedication contributes to the health and wellbeing of our province,” said McIntyre. “We thank them all for their remarkable contributions as both volunteers and engaged citizens.”

With 22 years of provincial government inner workings, Sidhu has dedicated herself to the Vernon community. Serving on numerous community boards in the capacity of Director or President, such as the Okanagan Anti Racism Board, Multicultural Society of Vernon, Vernon Women’s Transition Board, ILearn BC and the Community Foundation of the North Okanagan.

Sidhu also founded the Vernon Punjabi Heritage Society, and now serves as its honorary chairperson. Her passion for her community and willingness to give and serve were recognized in 2011 when she was awarded the Vernon Woman of the Year Award.

An active search and rescue volunteer with Vernon Search and Rescue for more than 50 years, Wise has played a key role in establishing the unit into one of the premier search and rescue organizations in the province. Whether he is dedicating his time to training others, advocacy or leading challenging rescues, Wise is known for his positive spirit, and depth of experience.

A founding member of the British Columbia Search and Rescue Association, Wise has also served many years as Director of the British Columbia SAR Association.

An independent committee selects the recipients of the British Columbia Community Achievement Awards. The 2018 selection committee members are Mayor Lyn Hall of Prince George, Mayor Josie Osborne of Tofino and past recipients, Garry F. Benson, QC of Kelowna, Karen Gilmore of Vancouver and David Young of Vancouver.

The recipients of the 2018 awards will be recognized in a formal presentation ceremony at Government House in Victoria April 25. Each recipient will receive a certificate, and a medallion designed by BC artist Robert Davidson, OC.

The British Columbia Achievement Foundation is an independent foundation established and endowed by the province of BC to celebrate excellence in the arts, humanities, enterprise and community service. Launched in 2003, the BC Community Achievement Awards were the first initiative of the foundation, followed by the BC Creative Achievement Award for Applied Art and Design, BC’s National Award for Canadian Non-Fiction, the BC Creative Achievement Award for First Nations Art, and the BC Indigenous Business Awards.

