North Okanagan car club annual show a huge hit with spectators

People didn’t mind the hot weather as they admired all kinds of vintage vehicles at 25th annual show

The 25th annual Vintage Car Club of Canada North Okanagan chapter’s Father’s Day Car Show at the Village Green Centre Sunday had Vernon’s Douglas Head (left) enjoying a look at one of the oldest vehicles on display – a 1918 Chev 490, owned by Oyama’s Ian and Dee Pike – with his son, Tyson Head. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)

It was Father’s Day Sunday, so what better way for Douglas Head and his son, Tyson Head, both of Vernon, to spend it than admiring vintage automobiles from years past.

The Heads were among hundreds of spectators who strolled around the north end parking lot at the Village Green Centre to admire the vintage, antique, custom, modified and just plain spectacular vehicles on display. The father-son duo were admiring Ian and Dee Pike’s 1918 Chevy 490.

Impalas, Mercury Cougars, Fords, Chevys, Mustangs, Barracudas, convertibles. You name it, it was probably on display for the admiring throng Sunday.

The feature car for the club show this year was Walter Oldenborger’s 1958 Dodge two-door hardtop Custom Royal, which garnered a lot of praise for its red and white colour scheme.

The show is also a fundraiser for the club, as monies raised from the show are donated back into the community, specifically to Vernon School District automotive classes so they can purchase equipment.

Music from Buddy Holly, the Beach Boys and other popular artists from the 1950s and 60s greeted the crowd as they walked among the vehicles.



Sam Knox of Vernon takes a photo of the inside of a 1968 Mercury Cougar, owned by Falkland’s Jim Graham, at the 25th annual Vintage Car Club of Canada, North Okanagan chapter’s, Father’s Day Car Show Sunday at the Village Green Centre. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)

Among the convertibles on display on a hot, steamy Sunday afternoon at the 25th annual Vintage Car Club of Canada North Okanagan chapter’s Father’s Day Car Show at the Village Green Centre was Vernon’s Paula Newick’s 1984 Dodge 600. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)

Sylvie Fersch of Vernon and Dave Austin of Edmonton check out a modified Ford Bronco at the 25th annual Vintage Car Club of Canada North Okanagan chapter’s Father’s Day Car Show Sunday at the Village Green Centre. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)

Grimshaw, Alta.’s Ralph Lutke-Schipholt brought his 1973 Riviera with matching gold trailer to the 25th annual Vintage Car Club of Canada North Okanagan chapter’s Father’s Day Car Show at the Village Green Centre Sunday. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)

Neil Dickie of Coldstream drew a lot of interest on his 1965 Chev Impala from spectators at 25th annual Vintage Car Club of Canada North Okanagan chapter’s Father’s Day Car Show Sunday at the Village Green Centre. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)