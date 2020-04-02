The North Okanagan Community Chaplaincy hopes to feed the homeless an Easter pizza and pancake feast, and is looking for support and donations. (Pixabay photo)

North Okanagan chaplains seeks support to feed homeless on Easter

North Okanagan Community Chaplaincy hoping to feed pizza and pancakes to its ‘guys and gals’

You can help feed the homeless a pizza and pancake feast on Easter weekend.

The North Okanagan Community Chaplaincy (NOCC) is committed to providing help to the hurting, hungry and homeless.

With the reality of COVID-19 and the service cut at the Upper Room Mission, NOCC has stepped up to feed the community’s vulnerable people on Sundays and on statutory holidays.

“We collaborate with URM, Turning Points, Social Planning Council, Salvation Army and many different churches and agencies to provide services on the street to our guys and gals,” Chaplain Chuck Harper said.

READ MORE: Vernon pays tribute to homeless with memorial event

As part of its ministry to support its community partners and filling the need of the community’s most vulnerable, NOCC would like to treat its guys and gals to pizza on Easter Friday (April 10) and pancake and sausages on Easter Monday (April 12). But they need the community’s help.

“We are looking for cash or product donations from individuals or companies to provide the pizza, pancakes, sausages, drinks, treats, fruits and veggies on the Friday, Sunday, and Monday, meals for up to 80 people,” Harper said. “We believe everyone deserves something special over the holidays so we are going to create a unique meal for our guys and gals.

“It will be tough during this pandemic, but we believe we can pull it off keeping in mind the safety of our guests and volunteers.”

If you are able to help please contact Harper at chuck@noccministry.org or call 250-542-0128.


