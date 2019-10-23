North Okanagan district wins gold for communication

The Regional District of North Okanagan was awarded the gold MarCom award in October 2019 for its Communications Plan. (RDNO)

Communication is key in any organization and the Regional District of North Okanagan (RDNO) has been recognized for its skills with an international award.

“The RDNO Communications Plan lays a foundation for strengthened communication with residents and stakeholders throughout the North Okanagan,” communications officer Ashley Gregerson said about the plan that came into effect in July.

MarCom, one of the oldest and most prestigious creative competitions in the world, recognized the RDNO by awarding its gold MarCom award. The RDNO was up against Fortune 500 companies, PR firms, advertising agencies and more for the prize.

“We are thrilled to receive this recognition from the marketing and communications industry and thank the Board of Directors for their strong support of communication and outreach,” she said.

District staff were able to perfectly tailor the plan to the RDNO’s specific needs while saving money on agency costs.

More than 100 strategies are outlined in the plan that is expected to be implemented over the course of five years—some of which include a website overhaul and the launch of a Facebook page.

The Communications Plan will transform the website in a user-focused manner that will ensure it is accessible to people of all ages and abilities. The website will also look to present information through one voice as opposed to several departments, plus it will provide opportunities for feedback. The website makeover will also see major departments such as the fire department incorporated into the RDNO.ca page.

Phase 1 is scheduled to be complete by June and will see the launch of an e-newsletter, website revamp and the launch of an RDNO photo library. Staff and Board members will also be provided media training.

