Vernon Search and Rescue will be on hand and will do a winch demonstration during the second annual Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP Emergency Services Showcase Friday from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. at Polson Park. (Facebook photo)

North Okanagan emergency services on display

Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP host second annual event Friday from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. at Polson Park

Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP will host the second annual Emergency Services Showcase for the public Friday at Polson Park.

This event provides the opportunity for the general public to interact with the various emergency services within the community.

The showcase will run from 9:30-11:30 a.m. and will feature multiple units of the RCMP such as Air Services, Police Dog Services, various police vehicles and much more. Additional emergency service agencies that will be in attendance will include the City of Vernon Fire Rescue, the BC Ambulance Service and Vernon Search and Rescue.

Another integral part of the showcase will be community partners who will be in attendance and will include the City of Vernon Safe Community Unit, the City of Vernon RCMP volunteers, the Restorative Justice Program and Civilian Air Search and Rescue.

During the showcase, the Police Dog Services unit will conduct a demonstration which will take place at approximately 11 a.m.

READ MORE: Vernon RCMP host Emergency Services showcase

“This is our second year hosting the RCMP Emergency Services Showcase and we are thrilled to be adding some great displays from both the RCMP and our partners, such as Vernon Search and Rescue who will perform a winch display,” said RCMP spokesperson Const. Kelly Brett. “Vernon Fire and Rescue will also be on-site to conduct a vehicle extraction demonstration.”

Everyone is invited to attend this community event to get an opportunity to meet the local Emergency Service personnel and participate in hands-on activities and displays.

