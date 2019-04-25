North Okanagan men flee police, crash into barrier

Police in Kamloops attempted to pull over a vehicle driving erratically

Two North Okanagan men are in custody after crashing a vehicle in Kamloops, Friday morning.

According to Cpl. Jodi Shelkie, police spotted a vehicle driving erratically and speeding in the area of Highland Drive about 4:40 a.m.

The officer attempted to pull over the vehicle but it took off down the road.

According to Shelkie the officer did not follow the suspect vehicle; however it continued speeding on the frontage road near Oriole Drive and hit a cement barrier.

One man was found in the vehicle while a second man allegedly ran away and was later located nearby.

“Both were taken into custody without incident,” stated Shelkie in a release. “Although neither had visible injuries, both were transported to a local medical facility for assessment.”

Both men are 32-years-old. One is from Enderby and had a warrant for his arrest for assault. The other suspect is from Falkland and was also known to police.

